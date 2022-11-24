Cowboys beat Giants 28-20, sweep season series

Getty Images

The Cowboys won for the fourth time in five games and took over sole possession of second place in the NFC East. They beat the Giants 28-20, outscoring New York 21-0 in the second half before the Giants scored a touchdown with eight seconds remaining.

The Cowboys moved to 8-3, while the Giants fell to 7-4. The Giants have lost three of their past four games, including two in a row.

Dallas beat New York 23-16 in Week 3, giving the Cowboys a sweep of the season series.

The Cowboys finished with 430 yards, with 222 coming in the second half.

Dak Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the first half, threw three touchdowns in the second half. The Cowboys scored on three consecutive possessions to open the second half before Brett Maher missed a 46-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining.

Prescott finished 21-of-30 for 261 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards, and Michael Gallup caught five for 63. Dalton Schultz caught two touchdown passes, and third-string tight end Peyton Hendershot ran for a score.

The Cowboys’ tight ends celebrated the final touchdown with a whac-a-mole game in the Salvation Army red kettle.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Tony Pollard ran for 60 yards on 18 carries.

The Cowboys couldn’t get out of their own way in the first half with seven costly penalties for 47 yards, a fourth down they didn’t convert and two turnovers.

The second half was all Cowboys.

Daniel Jones finished 21-of-35 for 228 yards and a touchdown to Richie James in the waning seconds. Saquon Barkley ran for 39 yards on 11 carries.