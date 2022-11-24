Cowboys score three consecutive touchdowns in second half to lead 28-13

Getty Images

The Cowboys of the second half look more like the Cowboys of last week than the first-half version. Dallas scored only one touchdown in the first half and trailed 13-7 at halftime.

They have scored touchdowns on three consecutive touchdowns to open the second half.

Third-string tight end Peyton Hendershot is the latest, scoring on a 2-yard run after the Cowboys lost a challenge of a CeeDee Lamb incompletion in the end zone. Lamb’s heel landed out of bounds to deny him a touchdown.

Hendershot made the challenge decision moot on the next play, and the team’s tight ends celebrated with a game of whac-a-mole in one of the Salvation Army’s giant red kettles.

The Cowboys now lead 28-13 late in the fourth quarter.