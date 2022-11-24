Cowboys take 7-3 lead on Ezekiel Elliott’s run

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys didn’t start out as good as they did Sunday in the blowout of the Vikings. On their first drive, former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith stopped Ezekiel Elliott for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-two at the Dallas 40. On their second possession, Dak Prescott was picked by Rodarius Williams.

The Giants used the short field after the Smith stop of Elliott for a 57-yard Graham Gano field goal. It was a five-play, 1-yard drive after a Dorance Armstrong sack of Daniel Jones and a penalty on Tyre Phillips that negated a touchdown.

The right tackle was cited for being illegally downfield, prompting Brian Daboll to throw his headset and drop some profanity on officials.

It would have been a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Isaiah Hodgins.

Two plays later, on third-and-22, Jones was penalized for intentional grounding.

The Giants took a 3-0 lead on Gano’s field goal, essentially a gift from the Cowboys.

Dallas finally got on the board on the first play of the second quarter on a 6-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott, taking a 7-3 lead.

It completed an 11-play, 93-yard drive for the Cowboys.