Darius Slayton’s 44-yard reception sets up go-ahead touchdown for Giants

Posted by Charean Williams on November 24, 2022, 5:30 PM EST
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Giants are banged up, but they are putting up a fight against the Cowboys.

The visitors regained their lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley with 9:28 remaining until halftime. The Giants lead 10-7.

The Giants answered the Cowboys’ touchdown with a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

The big play came on second-and-four from the Dallas 45.

Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 44-yard gain to the Dallas 1. Slayton made an Odell-esque catch over Anthony Brown.

Jones now is 6-of-10 for 98 yards.

The Cowboys would have forced a three-and-out, but Carlos Watkins was called for defensive holding after Dorance Armstrong and Neville Gallimore stopped Barkley for no gain on third-and-two at the Giants 33.

That’s the game in a nutshell for the Cowboys thus far: They have hurt themselves with bad decisions, a turnover and a penalty.

