Deebo Samuel’s hamstring injury limits him in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel had his hamstring worked on during Monday night’s game in Mexico. He ended up playing 34 of 58 snaps.

So, it came as no surprise that he popped up on the injury report Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t mention Samuel in his pre-practice injury report, but the 49ers listed Samuel as limited.

In the win over the Cardinals, Samuel tied his season high with 10 touches for 94 yards, including a 39-yard rushing touchdown.

The 49ers did not have defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam on Monday night. Armstead (foot/ankle) has not played since Week 4, and he did not practice on Wednesday.

Ebukam was limited Wednesday as he works his way back from quadriceps and Achilles injury.

Left tackle Trent Williams had the day off.