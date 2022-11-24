In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history.

The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.

But this is only Mahomes’ sixth NFL season, and he only played in one game as a rookie. So Mahomes has reached 37 300-yard games far faster than Marino did: Mahomes has started 73 games in his career; Marino got his 37th 300-yard game in his 101st career start.

After Mahomes and Marino, the player with the next-most 300-yard games in his first seven seasons was Andrew Luck, who had 33 games of 300 passing yards in his seven-year NFL career.