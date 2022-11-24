Jakobi Meyers questionable to return with shoulder injury, Patriots lead 10-7

Getty Images

The Patriots may be without their leading receiver for the rest of Thursday night’s game against the Vikings.

Jakobi Meyers is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, New England announced.

Meyers had to leave the game after New England’s first offensive play. Meyers made a 26-yard catch but exited the field immediately. After being examined on the sideline, Meyers went back to the locker room, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Entering Week 12, Meyers led the Patriots with 44 catches, 509 yards, and three receiving touchdowns.

The Patriots picked up an interception off of Kirk Cousins to lead to their second score.

Cousins fired an errant pass over the middle that defensive back Jonathan Jones intercepted and brought back to the Patriots’ 16-yard line.

But New England’s offense couldn’t get anything going from there, settling for a 34-yard field goal from Nick Folk to take a 10-7 lead.