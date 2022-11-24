Jamaal Williams scores again, Lions up 7-0

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2022, 12:57 PM EST
USA Today Sports

Lions running back Jamaal Williams has picked up right where he left off.

Williams ran for three touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he’s scored the first touchdown of the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Bills. Michael Badgley‘s extra point staked the Lions to a 7-0 lead.

Williams now leads the league with 13 touchdowns on the season.

The two teams traded three-and-outs to open the game, but a good Kalif Raymond punt return and a lucky bounce when Raymond fumbled allowed the Lions to take control at their own 39-yard line. They picked up first downs on a Williams run and passes to DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown before facing a fourth-and-one inside the 5-yard-line. Quarterback Jared Goff got the first down on a sneak and the Bills also jumped offside to help set up Williams’ score.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jamaal Williams scores again, Lions up 7-0

  1. When Detroit is 4-7 after today, do we still have to listen to how “good” they’ve become, or how their players would run through a wall for their psycho coach?

  2. 13 TDS! I bet you bottom dwelling teams like the packers could use a guy like this…..what’s that? Oh never mind.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.