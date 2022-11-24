Josh Allen runs for TD after Jamaal Williams fumble

Getty Images

Lions running back Jamaal Williams lost a fumble early in the second quarter, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen had better luck with an errant ball a few minutes later.

Allen couldn’t handle a snap cleanly on third down from the Lions’ 3-yard-line, but was able to corral it and then found a lot of running room in front of him thanks to defenders who started going after the loose ball. Allen scored on the run and the Bills now lead the Lions 14-7 with just under eight minutes to go in the first half.

The Lions had moved into Buffalo territory when Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver knocked the ball out of Williams’ grasp after hitting him behind the line of scrimmage. Oliver also recovered the ball.

Allen also threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter and is now 7-of-11 for 64 yards. He also has 36 rushing yards as the Bills try for their second win in Detroit in as many weeks.