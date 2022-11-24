Justin Jefferson opens scoring with 6-yard touchdown

New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings
Once again, the Vikings are off to a hot start.

Receiver Justin Jefferson led the way on the first drive of the Thanksgiving nightcap against the Patriots, scoring a 6-yard touchdown to give Minnesota an early 7-0 lead.

Jefferson caught a pair of passes for 13 yards on the possession, also gaining 15 extra yards with a facemask penalty that put the Vikings in Patriots’ territory.

But Jefferson was also a passer, hitting fellow receiver Adam Thielen for an 11-yard gain on a double pass.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was 4-of-4 for 42 yards to start. Running back Dalvin Cook had three carries for 12 yards.

