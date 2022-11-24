Kliff Kingsbury: Coaching staff changes “not ideal” for a team or focus

Getty Images

The Cardinals came back from Mexico City without offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler after he was fired from his job and sent home early after allegedly groping a woman during the trip.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not delve into the details behind Kugler’s dismissal during a Wednesday press conference, but he noted that the team has had practice in dealing with unexpected coaching departures. Running backs coach James Saxon left the team after being charged with domestic battery in August and Kingsbury said his replacement Don Shumpert left the team last month because the team wanted to move in a “different direction.”

“It’s certainly not ideal for a team and focus,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “You wish it didn’t occur, but it did, and our team has done a great job of adjusting. Our staff, being down some numbers, guys have had to step up and answer the call.”

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum said there’s “been a lot that has gone on since this particular offseason,” but that players still have to do their jobs and that the team has “a great opportunity to handle the cards we have been dealt at this point.”