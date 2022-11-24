Lamar Jackson back for full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the practice field Thursday.

Jackson did not practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury, but head coach John Harbaugh said there was no concern about his availability for Sunday and that will remain the case after Thursday’s session. Jackson is listed as a full participant on the team’s injury report.

The outlook for facing the Jaguars is less positive for a handful of other Ravens. Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) were all out of practice.

Guard Kevin Zeitler (illness) joined Jackson in a return to full practice while running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was full after being limited on Wednesday.