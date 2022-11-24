Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Andrew Thomas officially active for Cowboys-Giants

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys made it official: Linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are active today.

Parsons, who has 13 sacks this season, was questionable with ankle and knee injuries but insisted this week he would play.

Lawrence, who has six sacks, was questionable with a foot injury and an illness.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (illness), cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness), defesnive end Tarell Basham (illness), defensive end Takk McKinley, safety Markquese Bell and quarterback Will Grier.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (illness) and safety Donovan Wilson (illness) will play after being questionable.

The Giants’ inactives are all injured players: Cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique), left guard Shane Lemieux (toe), right tackle Evan Neal (knee/illness), offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (illness) and tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) are dressed. Both were questionable to play.