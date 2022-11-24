Nelson Agholor 34-yard touchdown ties score at 7-7

Getty Images

The Vikings got off to a hot start against the Patriots on Thanksgiving night, scoring a touchdown to cap an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

But it didn’t take long at all for New England to erase Minnesota’s early advantage.

The Patriots went right down the field, scoring on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to receiver Nelson Agholor.

New England needed just five plays to drive 75 yards, taking 2:19 off the clock. It was also the first time the Patriots have scored a first-quarter touchdown all season.

Jones fumbled the first snap of the possession, but recovered it and tossed a 26-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers. After a couple of runs, Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for s short gain. That’s when Jones fired a touchdown pass down the seam.

Meyers had to leave the field due to injury after making his catch. According to multiple reporters, Meyers has headed to the locker room for further evaluation.