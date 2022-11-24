On Thanksgiving, the Bills return to their new home away from home

Getty Images

It started as a disruption. Four days later, it will feel like a routine.

The Bills are back in Detroit today, for their second game in five days at Ford Field. They’re waking up in the same hotel. They’ll be dressing in the same locker room. Standing on the same sideline. They chose to act like the visiting team on Sunday for that very purpose.

After Sunday’s win over the Browns, Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins told PFT by phone the Thanksgiving game against the Lions will feel like a home game, given that they’ll be doing everything they did just a few days ago, all over again.

Ordinarily against the Lions on Thanksgiving, no extra edge is needed. But these Lions are finding their groove, with three straight wins and more confidence than they’ve had in a long time.

The game gets started in a few hours. It’s the first of three significant and impactful Week 12 games. Five of the six teams that will be playing are in the top 10 of the PFT power rankings.

The Lions aren’t. If they win, however, they’ll move to 5-6. With the Jaguars coming to town next Sunday, 6-6 would be within reach. Eventually, a run at the division title or a wild-card berth could become realistic.

First, the Lions need to beat the Bills. They definitely can do it. The chances of making it happen would be even greater if they’d break out the badass throwback uniforms and not the all-gray color rush ensemble that they plan to wear. And if the Bills weren’t as comfortable as they’ll be, given that they just played and won a game in that same stadium, following the exact same routine.