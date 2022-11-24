Report: Josh Reynolds to play against Bills

Getty Images

The Lions have been playing without wide receiver Josh Reynolds during their three-game winning streak, but his absence from the lineup is set to come to an end on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reynolds will play against the Bills. He has been out with a back injury.

Reynolds has 26 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Amon-Ra. St. Brown, DJ Chark, Tom Kennedy, and Kalif Raymond will also be available at receiver for the Lions. First-round pick Jameson Williams will not play, but he returned to practice this week and is getting close to making his first game appearance since tearing his ACL in his final game at Alabama.