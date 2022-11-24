Report: Von Miller initially diagnosed with knee sprain

USA Today Sports

Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury.

The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the belief is that Miller suffered a knee sprain.

Miller still has to go for an MRI before a more serious injury can be ruled out. If the diagnosis holds, Miller will likely miss time but returning at the end of the regular season or in the playoffs would seem to be realistic.

Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are inactive for the Bills on Thursday, so they’ll be hoping they can get back on the field while Miller’s knee gets back to health.