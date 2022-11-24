Russell Wilson points to third quarter as a big problem for the Broncos offense

Posted by Mike Florio on November 24, 2022, 10:01 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
As the Broncos continue to try to reverse their misfortunes on the fly, their underperforming starting quarterback has identified the one specific portion of the game in which the offense underperforms the most.

Yes at a time when many are pointing a finger at No. 3, No. 3 is pointing a finger at the third quarter.

“Our third quarters have been part of why we are where we are,” Russell Wilson told reporters on Wednesday, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. “It’s not even a part of it — it’s a big part of it. I think we’ve had pretty good first halves for the most part, decent. Some better than others, but the third quarters have slowed us down tremendously.”

The obvious explanation is that opposing defenses are doing a good job of using halftime to make adjustments to what the Denver offense is doing, and that the Denver offense is struggling to stay ahead of the guys who are trying to stop it.

“So that’s something I’m focused on over the next few days and going into this game [at Carolina] and the rest of the games we have this year,” Wilson said. “And hopefully we can turn it around.”

It’s unclear what Wilson personally can do to ensure better overall offensive performance in the third quarter. But the problem has been identified. It will be up to the players and the coaches to fix it.

The more important question is why was it broken in the first place? Again, something has kept the Broncos from getting things going immediately after intermission. There’s a good chance that, like so many other issues with the 2022 Broncos offense, it’s not about what the other team is doing well but what the Broncos aren’t.

9 responses to “Russell Wilson points to third quarter as a big problem for the Broncos offense

  3. The problem is a head coach that is so lost he thinks he’s found and a QB that has zero clue what’s happening. Seeing how well he played in Seattle is a testament to how good a coaching job that team did to hide his deficiencies.

  4. Actually Russ, the big problem isn’t just the third quarter, it’s any quarter number 3 is under center. Perhaps it’s really just a problem with the number 3. I have and idea. Let’s change your number from 3 to 2 — because “number 2” is a polite way of saying what you’ve played like all season long! Why “coach” Hackett hasn’t benched you is beyond me. Perhaps that will be the next “big problem” to be discovered next week.

  6. Just one more TD per game in the 3rd qtr and they’d be 7-3-2. Wow, that was easy. Make it so #3!!

  9. “Broncos fans and all football fans point to Russell Wilson as a big problem.”

    Here’s another guy who was always a ME ME ME player, but his play and the team’s success covered it. As soon as he got older and couldn’t do Russell Wilson things anymore, his selfish, egotistical personality was on full display. He was a top tier quarterback for many years because of his mobility and athleticism, coupled with above average football IQ. The problem with guys like that is once the physical ability inevitably declines with age, they can’t rely on the mental side of things. It’s not that they don’t know anything or aren’t smart, it’s that they never had to rely on that so much before, and the mind still thinks the body “can.” Now look at greats like Montana, Manning, and Tom Brady. None of them have or had superb physical ability. They had good to very good physical ability and top tier minds/competitive attitudes. As the physical ability declined, they almost got better, because they found ways to compensate and didn’t have to rely on it. in fact, the only Super Bowl winning quarterback I know who combines unbelievable physical ability and mental acumen is Patrick Mahomes.

