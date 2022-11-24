Thursday Night Football: David Andrews, Dalvin Tomlinson inactive for Patriots-Vikings

Getty Images

While Patriots center David Andrews was able to practice this week, he won’t be available for the final Thanksgiving matchup against the Vikings.

New England has made Andrews inactive with his thigh injury.

Andrews was questionable on the Patriots’ Wednesday injury report. It was somewhat of a surprise that he was even able to practice this week after the initial fears regarding his injury.

But Andrews is one of two offensive linemen out for New England on Thursday. The other is Isaiah Wynn, who was ruled out with a foot injury.

On the other side, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is inactive after he was questionable with a calf injury. He’ll miss his fourth consecutive game.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans, cornerback Andrew Booth, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, and edge rusher Luiji Vilain are also inactive for the Vikings.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, running back Kevin Harris, and cornerback Shaun Wade are also inactive for the Patriots.