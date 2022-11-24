Thursday Night Football: Patriots, Vikings tied 16-16 at halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots and Vikings have gone back and forth in the first half of the Thanksgiving nightcap and are tied 16-16 at halftime.

Justin Jefferson has once again led the way, catching six of his seven targets for 94 yards with a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. He opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown on Minnesota’s opening drive. He had an 11-yard pass to Adam Thielen on that same possession.

Jefferson also had an outstanding 37-yard catch deep down the right side midway through the second quarter.

With his 94 yards, Jefferson broke Randy Moss’ league record for most receiving yards through a player’s first three seasons. Moss had 4,163. Jefferson has bested that with six games left in his third year.

T.J. Hockenson scored the Vikings’ second touchdown with 1:30 left in the first half on a 1-yard pass from Kirk Cousins. While Greg Joseph made a 30-yard field goal, he missed the extra point after Hockenson’s touchdown.

The Patriots scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor and three field goals from Nick Folk. The last one came from 23 yards out with three seconds left to even the score at 16 all.

Mac Jones is 12-of-15 passing for 148 yards with a touchdown. Nelson Agholor leads with three catches for 52 yards with his TD.

While Jakobi Meyers had to exit the game with a shoulder injury, he came back in late in the half.

Cousins is 17-of-21 for 181 with two touchdowns and an interception. Dalvin Cook has just 29 yards on 12 carries.

The Patriots are slated to have the ball to start the second half.