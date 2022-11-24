Thursday Night Football: Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 24, 2022, 11:40 PM EST
New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings
A strong day of Thanksgiving football had an exciting finish, with the Vikings holding on to defeat the Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night.

While it was a back-and-forth game for most of the contest, Minnesota took the lead for the last time early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Adam Thielen for a 15-yard touchdown.

Receiver Justin Jefferson set up the score with another outstanding catch, reeling in a 36-yard pass down the left side. Jefferson finished the game with nine catches for 139 yards with a touchdown — a 6-yard score that was the first TD of the game. He also broke Randy Moss’ record for most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons, with six games left on the schedule.

Jefferson also had an 11-yard pass to Thielen on Minnesota’s opening possession.

The Patriots had a chance to tie the game with one final drive that started with 53 seconds on the clock at their own 11-yard line. But with no timeouts, quarterback Mac Jones was sacked on the first play and cornerback Patrick Peterson made an outstanding sideline tackle to keep the clock rolling on the second.

By the time Jones hit Jakobi Meyers with a 23-yard pass on third down, time expired before New England could run another play.

Jones played well for the most part, finishing the game 29-of-39 for 382 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But the Patriots’ run game could not get going, as they netted just 45 yards on the ground.

On the other side, Cousins finished 30-of-37 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and one pick. While Jefferson led the club in receiving yards, Thielen also had nine catches for 61 yards. Tight end T.J. Hockenson had five catches for 43 yards with a TD.

With the win, the Vikings are now 9-2 and running away with the NFC North. After a long weekend, Minnesota will host the Jets in Week 13.

Now at 6-5, the Patriots will host the 8-3 Bills on regular rest next Thursday night.

18 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Vikings improve to 9-2 with 33-26 victory over Patriots

  1. Shutting down Judon without Darrisaw after last weeks debacle was impressive. Cousins can win in primetime. Jefferson is a phenome. However the defense has to tighten up and Joseph has to go.

  2. Pats are a good team. Props to patriot nation. what an enjoyable night. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

  4. Belichick’s defense led to this loss tonight. For once, it wasn’t Mac Jones. This is what happens when the new Patriots play a team above .500.

  7. Pats defense is nowhere near the level of the Cowboys. Kirk was inevitably going to light up the Pats tonight. I’m impressed by how well Mac Jones did tonight but I expected the loss. Bills are the more vulnerable target than the Vikings who have a chip on their shoulder the size of Texas. Not happy to lose but the Vikings are no scrubs and the Pats went toe to toe with them just like the Bills.

  8. Just a great game by Minnesota’s OL, Jefferson and their other receivers. They were simply too much for NE. Great job by O’Connell and his staff to have them well prepared.
    Bad night for Pats’ special teams. Also, NE doesn’t have enough depth to sustain injuries to the likes of Damien Harris, David Andrews, Jakobi Meyers. Pats have to go at least 4-2 to have a chance at the playoffs, vs, Buff, Arizona, Vegas, Cincinnati, Miami and Buff again. Would have to beat Miami or Cincinnati, Buff once, Arizona and Vegas.

  11. The pats left to many points out there in the first half amd the d got tired they also gave up on the running game to easy 39 passes by jones is too many. They faught hard but in the end Minnesota made more plays hats off to them.

  12. jameshodges says:
    November 24, 2022 at 11:43 pm
    Belichick’s defense led to this loss tonight. For once, it wasn’t Mac Jones. This is what happens when the new Patriots play a team above .500.

    No, special teams led to this lose. A kickoff return and a roughing the kicker , that was the difference in the game

  14. Been saying all year this isn’t a playoff team, and they proved that tonight. That said, the offense actually looked about as good or better than it has all season. It was special teams miscues and some dome defensive penalties that cost the Patriots the game. Strange that they finally get around to looking somewhat competent on offense (and the line played way better than expected), and they end up loosing. There’s a lot to clean up, and it would have been nice to get some more pressure on Cousins, but at least the offense didn’t look like a complete lost cause. Maybe this is the spark they needed to get some momentum going and not completely relying on the D to keep them in games. Still a rebuild, so it’s all about finishing the season stronger than they started.

  15. Belichick needs to retire. If this team cannot beat opponents with winning records, what’s the point? He’s clearly checked out. It was his mistake by not hiring an offensive coordinator at the beginning of the season. He’s damaging his own legacy.

  17. Angel Valle says:
    November 24, 2022 at 11:47 pm
    The pats left to many points out there in the first half amd the d got tired they also gave up on the running game to easy 39 passes by jones is too many. They faught hard but in the end Minnesota made more plays hats off to them.
    —————————————————————————
    When Damien Harris went out could they not have tried giving strong the ball a couple of times to keep Minnesota guessing? Or is he not considered to be ready?

  18. Is this what they mean when they say that Belichick is playing chess?
    Looks like the guy playing parcheesi won.

