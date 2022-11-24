Vikings take 33-26 lead with Adam Thielen 15-yard touchdown

Getty Images

The Vikings are back on top of the Patriots in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, giving Minnesota a 33-26 lead with 9:34 left in the contest.

On the play before, receiver Justin Jefferson made another outstanding catch to put the Vikings in scoring position. Jefferson caught a 36-yard pass down the left side, maintaining possession despite taking a hard hit as he brought in the ball.

Jefferson now has nine catches for 139 yards with a touchdown in the game.

The Patriots and Vikings have gone back and forth throughout Thursday night. We’ll see if Mac Jones and the New England offense can put together another response.

If New England is to do it, it’ll be without running back Damien Harris. He’s been downgraded to out with his thigh injury.