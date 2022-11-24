Von Miller out for rest of day with knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2022, 1:53 PM EST
USA Today Sports

Bills edge rusher Von Miller headed to the locker room a couple of minutes ahead of his teammates on Thursday afternoon.

Miller stayed down at the end of a pass to Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond late in the second quarter of the game in Detroit and then spent an extended period of time in the sideline medical tent. Miller left the tent and sat on the bench for a few minutes before taking a cart to the locker room.

The team ruled Miller out with a knee injury a short time later.

The Bills ruled Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa out ahead of the game, so Miller’s injury leaves them very short on the edge.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Von Miller out for rest of day with knee injury

  2. His knee literally slid by the lower part of his leg.

    Shocked if that’s not an ACL tear.

  3. Again some of the worst play calling by Detroit backed up at your goal line with 2 back up OGs.
    Doesn’t help that the PI calls against Detroit is killing them
    Lions are not good enough to overcome those things

  4. Von Miller makes a lot of money to consistently run himself out of plays. Now he makes a lot of money to sit on the bench.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.