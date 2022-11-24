Washington Post unearths 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in crowd blocking Black students from entering school

Posted by Mike Florio on November 24, 2022, 1:56 PM EST
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building.

In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the NFL’s effort to improve its admittedly woeful record of hiring minority head coaches, the Washington Post unearths a photo of a 15-year-old Jones. There he is, standing among the protestors at North Little Rock High School blocking the path of six Black students.

Sixty-five years later, Jones attributes his presence to a curiosity that defied the orders of his football coach.

Jim Albright, per Jones, told the team that he “didn’t want to see any of you knot-heads near the front of that school tomorrow.” Jones claims (because, really, what else can he say?) that he was there to watch, not participate.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing . . . what was involved,” Jones told the Post. “It was more a curious thing.”

On one hand, he was 15 at the time. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine someone who was merely curious having such a prominent spot, given that there were surely plenty of others who were there not to observe but to obstruct.

The lengthy article delves into Jones’s employment practices with the Cowboys. He has never hired a Black head coach, and he has had on the payroll a limited number of minority coordinators. Former Dallas sportscaster Dale Hansen, whose on-air editorials taking the team to task are the stuff of legend, tells the Post that Jones could be a force for change among his NFL peers.

Jones doesn’t disagree with Hansen’s core point. Asked by the Post whether he has that “singular ability” to effect change, Jones said, “I do. What I’m saying is, I understand that.”

He also seems to understand the basic truth that the hiring process continues to be driven by relationships and familiarity, not raw merit.

“It’s not the X’s and O’s,” Jones told the Post. “It’s not the Jimmys and Joes. It’s who you know.”

It’s also what the owner knows the owner wants to do. In 2003, Jones was determined to hire Bill Parcells. And Jones apparently regarded the Rooney Rule as a box to be checked, interviewing Dennis Green by phone — and in turn compelling the league to revise the rule to require in-person interviews.

Whether Jones’s in-person interview with the Post persuades anyone that his motives in 1957 were pure, it’s undeniable that he has significant influence over his the other owners. If he were to take a prominent stand, others would follow.

That said, he’s had 33 years to do it. Could it happen in the twilight of his tenure as owner of the team? It’s entirely up to him.

19 responses to “Washington Post unearths 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in crowd blocking Black students from entering school

  2. Is bezos using his paper to pressure an influential owner who could sway a vote on whether he gets a team or not.

  3. Jones is done. His horrible crime at age 15 is far worse than anything Dan Snyder has ever done. He’ll be forced to sell the team within months, bank on it. A prison term is also not out of the question.

  4. Over a period of 65 years, people change in their understanding of life and our relationship to one another. To try to punish someone for something done as a teenager and hold them to account 65 years later is completely unreasonable.

  6. Just here for comments from certain fans who will attempt to defend the indefensible. Heck, even Jones himself doesn’t make a legitimate effort to defend his record.

  7. It’s not fair to view this photo from 1957 through the same social lenses we do today in 2022.

  8. tomdempseysfootandahalf says:

    November 24, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    Over a period of 65 years, people change in their understanding of life and our relationship to one another. To try to punish someone for something done as a teenager and hold them to account 65 years later is completely unreasonable.
    —————-
    Part of your comment is accurate, you cant hold someone accountable or punish for something done 65 years ago HOWEVER your mistaken to say people change etc in 65 years. People CAN change but not all people do so what you can do is use the information from 65 years ago and then see if their actions in the years since have shown change or if their actions since look to reinforce those past beliefs.

  9. In 2022 an 80 year old man is unable to call out his teenaged self for being ignorant. That’s telling about growth and character.
    Times, and people, change.
    That Jones isn’t able to own up to the mistakes/ignorance of his past isn’t all that surprising given his reign of error with the Cowboys post Jimmy Johnson. To admit failings in one’s life takes the kind of self-reflection and humility that Jerrah has never once displayed in public.

  10. 30 years from now someone extremely prominent will go on social trial because they used the term ‘gay’ in the wrong way, despite 29 years of growing and evolving mentally. They’ll be taking heat as a reasonable human being for doing something that was very much of its time and considered nothing then.

    Not that I’d ever call JJ reasonable, but 60 plus years he’s shown he’s not that kid anymore.

  11. Seriosuly, 65 years ago?

    Like millions, I don’t like Jones, but his actions that long ago (before the Vietnam War!!) should not be relevant now. People can change!

  13. I don’t care for Jerry Jones but to punish him for an association he had as a teenager over 65 years ago seems seems ridiculous. Maybe if the Washington Post keeps digging they can find some minor infraction from his grade school years.

  14. Don’t like The Cowboys or Jones, I couldn’t care less about what a 15 year old did over 60 years ago.

  15. Wow. Someone had to dig deep to find that. I did a lot of dumb stuff when I was 15 too but thankfully it was before social media and cell phones.

  16. I both love and hate Jerry, but I think he’s made up for it handing out ridiculous contracts over the years

  17. As a lifelong Cowboys fan, I dislike Jerry for his attempts at trying to prove he is a “football man” instead of a business man. But this does not change my opinion of him one way or the other. He should not have forced Jimmy out, and he should have put him in the Ring of Honor by now. 15 year old Jerry is irrelevant to me.

  19. Sunday Swami says:
    November 24, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    tomdempseysfootandahalf says:

    November 24, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    Over a period of 65 years, people change in their understanding of life and our relationship to one another. To try to punish someone for something done as a teenager and hold them to account 65 years later is completely unreasonable.
    —————-
    Part of your comment is accurate, you cant hold someone accountable or punish for something done 65 years ago HOWEVER your mistaken to say people change etc in 65 years. People CAN change but not all people do so what you can do is use the information from 65 years ago and then see if their actions in the years since have shown change or if their actions since look to reinforce those past beliefs.
    _________________________________________________________

    I see your point and that is true but what has Jerry done in the last 65 years to show he HASN’T changed? Sometimes everyone is in the wrong place, especially compared to what’s acceptable 65 years later.

    How is it now that a 14 year old standing in a crowd looking at something going on is now considered as trying to keep segregation? Why do people have to assume? I don’t care for Jerry Jones at all and I’m a Cowboys fan and personally I don’t like him because I think he’s holding the team back, but it doesn’t matter who it was. I don’t think people should be so self righteous and assuming something in a picture that is over 60 plus years old.

