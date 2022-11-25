A.J. Brown off injury report for Week 12

Getty Images

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is officially set to face the Packers on Sunday.

After missing a practice this week with an illness, Brown was a full participant for Friday’s session. He has no game status for Sunday and is expected to play in Week 12.

Brown leads the Eagles with 785 yards on 49 catches and six receiving touchdowns.

The only other player on Philadelphia’s injury report this week is cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring), who was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is also off the injury report.