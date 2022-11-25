A.J. Brown will practice on Friday

November 25, 2022
The Eagles didn’t have one of their key offensive weapons at Thursday’s practice. But there’s apparently no need for concern.

Nick Sirianni told reporters in his Friday press conference that receiver A.J. Brown will practice on Friday and should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Brown missed yesterday’s session with an illness.

That’s good news for a Philadelphia offense that has performed well throughout the season but has sputtered in the last two weeks. Philadelphia put up 21 points in the Week 10 loss to the Commanders and scored a season-low 17 in last week’s victory over the Colts.

Brown leads the Eagles with 785 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

