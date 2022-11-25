A regular-season NFL-record 42 million people watched Cowboys-Giants game

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET, annually draws the most television viewers for a regular-season game. They did it again Thursday in record fashion.

The Cowboys’ 28-20 victory over the Giants drew 42 million viewers, according to Fox. That makes it the most-watched regular-season game on any network in history.

It broke the previous regular-season mark of 41.474 million viewers for the 1990 49ers-Giants game.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game in 2021 nearly set the record with 40.802 million viewers, according to the NFL’s Record Fact Book. That was the most-watched regular-season game of last season.

Fox did not announce the rating and share except for the New York market (11.2/38) and the DFW market (24.5/69).

CBS announced that the Bills-Lions was the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game of any network on record. That game, which kicked off at 12:30 p.m. ET, averaged 31.627 million viewers, peaking at 41.981 million viewers.