Bills fans hold breath for news on Von Miller, Dion Dawkins

The concerns have dramatically shifted for the Buffalo Bills over the past seven days.

Last Friday, players like left tackle Dion Dawkins had real concerns as to whether the team would get to Detroit for a Week 11 game against the Browns. This Friday, with a pair of wins since Sunday in their new home away from home, the Bills have to worry about a pair of key players.

Pass rusher Von Miller exited on a cart with a knee injury. It’s been reported to be a “knee sprain,” which technically applies to a wide range of potential knee injuries. The MRI conducted today will tell the team how much time Miller may miss.

Dawkins suffered an ankle injury, and didn’t return. He seemed to be moving around without limitation after the game.

After the win over the Lions, coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he had no injury updates. Injury updates are surely coming today, one way or another.

Until then, plenty of members of Bills Mafia will be holding their breath to see whether either or both players will be available next Thursday night against the Patriots, and/or beyond.