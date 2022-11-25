Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury.

“Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from there,” McDermott said in video from the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI revealed Miller has a lateral meniscus tear, which will require surgery at some point. The team will reevaluate the injury in 7-10 days.

McDermott said “unfortunately injuries are part of the game” but allowed that the Bills don’t have another Von Miller on the team. Coaches and teams, however, always leave the injured behind, regardless of how good the player is, and take on a “next-man-up” mentality.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” McDermott said. “That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. The person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes.”

In addition, left tackle Dion Dawkins has an ankle injury that is a concern.

“We’ll see how he does this week as we move forward one day at a time,” McDermott said.