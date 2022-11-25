Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday

Posted by Charean Williams on November 25, 2022, 4:53 PM EST
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury.

“Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from there,” McDermott said in video from the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI revealed Miller has a lateral meniscus tear, which will require surgery at some point. The team will reevaluate the injury in 7-10 days.

McDermott said “unfortunately injuries are part of the game” but allowed that the Bills don’t have another Von Miller on the team. Coaches and teams, however, always leave the injured behind, regardless of how good the player is, and take on a “next-man-up” mentality.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” McDermott said. “That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. The person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes.”

In addition, left tackle Dion Dawkins has an ankle injury that is a concern.

“We’ll see how he does this week as we move forward one day at a time,” McDermott said.

  1. Pats fan here warning other Pats fans DO NOT get excited thinking they will beat the Bills. Secondary exposed against the Vikings, season is done!

  2. Michael Miceli says:
    November 25, 2022 at 5:06 pm
  4. The Bills schedule is the most “irregular” they’ve had in a long time,
    An unusual (for Buffalo) number of games on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.
    It can’t be easy to find a weekly rhythm to settle into.

  6. Mercenary players that switch from team to team only looking for a winner deserve this.
    I have zero respect for this type.
    It’s a good laugh when they pick the wrong team.

