Browns rule out Greg Newsome

Getty Images

A practice-field collision will cost Browns cornerback Greg Newsome his second consecutive game.

Newsome, who suffered a concussion when he ran into a teammate at practice last week and had to miss last Sunday’s game against the Bills, has also been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The Browns officially ruled Newsome out today. He remains in the concussion protocol.

His loss is a big one for the Browns, as he had started every game of the season before last week.

Cleveland will count on Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Martin Emerson, A.J. Green, and Thomas Graham at cornerback on Sunday.