Cardinals expect Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown back this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals haven’t had Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown in the lineup at the same time yet. They expect that to happen for the first time Sunday.

Murray has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said the quarterback is ready to return to game action.

“Looks good, yeah. Looks that way,” Kingsbury said Friday, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals. “He’s had a good week. He got some full-speed reps today and looked sharp, so we’re excited.”

Brown has missed five games with a foot injury, but the team is ready to activate him off injured reserve for Sunday.

“It looks good. I feel good about him playing Sunday,” Kingsbury said.

Hopkins missed the first six games while serving an NFL suspension, so this will mark the first time the Cardinals have their starting quarterback and top two wideouts on the field at the same time.

The Cardinals ruled out defensive back Byron Murphy (back) and left tackle D.J. Humphries (back).