Chase Young listed as questionable

Commanders defensive end Chase Young returned to the team’s active roster this week, but it remains to be seen if he will be returning to the lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL over a year ago.

Young has been listed as questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Young has taken on more practice reps this week and that his knee is feeling well, but a determination about his playing status will come over the weekend.

The Commanders also listed tight end Logan Thomas (ribs, illness) as questionable to play. Wide receiver Dax Milne (foot) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) have been ruled out.

In other moves, linebacker Milo Eifler has been activated from injured reserve and linebacker Cole Holcomb went on the list with a foot injury.