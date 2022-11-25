Dak Prescott: I am as confident as I can be in this team

Getty Images

The Cowboys have won two games over the last week in two different ways.

They overwhelmed the Vikings from the start of their 40-3 win in Week 11, but they weren’t able to recapture the same magic in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Giants. Two interceptions and a fourth down failure helped send the game to halftime with the Giants up 13-7, but the Cowboys were much sharper in the second half.

Dallas scored 21 straight points on the way to a 28-20 win that pushed them past the Giants in the NFC East and the way the team has played in the back-to-back wins leaves quarterback Dak Prescott with a lot of confidence in where the team can go this season.

“I am as confident as I can be and always have been, in this team,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “As I told ya’ll earlier in the week, it doesn’t matter who says anything about what they believe in, I know what this team is capable of, especially with this defense that we have. We just got to continue to keep our heads down and take it one day at a time, one game at a time. As I said, we control everything we have right in front of us.”

The Cowboys will now have an extended break before facing the Colts in Week 13. The Texans and Jaguars follow their divisional mates and a five-game winning streak would set the stage for a monumental matchup with the Eagles on Christmas Eve.