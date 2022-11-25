DeAndre Hopkins finds Charvarius Ward’s “steroid boy” attack “laughable”

USA TODAY Sports

In the aftermath of Monday night’s Mexico City game between the 49ers and Cardinals, San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward sounded off on Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward, among other things, called Hopkins “steroid boy.”

Hopkins responded on Friday, while meeting with reporters.

“Obviously that was very personal,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “When a young guy like that says something like that . . . it’s a lot of talk. To me it’s laughable. It’s funny.”

Ward isn’t that young; he’s 26 and in his fifth NFL season. Still, Hopkins opted for the high road.

Then again, what else could Hopkins say? He was suspended for six games after testing positive for PEDs.

The good news is that the Cardinals and 49ers cross paths again, in Week 18. It will make sense to keep an eye on whether Hopkins chooses to remain on the high road while he and Ward are on the same field.