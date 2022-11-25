Deebo Samuel questionable, Arik Armstead doubtful for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers only have two players with injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Saints, but they’re both key members of the team.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Arik Armstead is doubtful to play due to foot and ankle issues.

Samuel missed the team’s Week Eight game with a hamstring injury, but returned to play in the last two games. He was spotted getting his hamstring worked on last Monday night, however, and was limited in practice this week.

Armstead has not played since Week Four and the doubtful tag makes him unlikely to play this weekend, but this is the first time he’s avoided being ruled out ahead of a game since he first left the lineup.