Deebo Samuel questionable, Arik Armstead doubtful for 49ers

The 49ers only have two players with injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Saints, but they’re both key members of the team.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Arik Armstead is doubtful to play due to foot and ankle issues.

Samuel missed the team’s Week Eight game with a hamstring injury, but returned to play in the last two games. He was spotted getting his hamstring worked on last Monday night, however, and was limited in practice this week.

Armstead has not played since Week Four and the doubtful tag makes him unlikely to play this weekend, but this is the first time he’s avoided being ruled out ahead of a game since he first left the lineup.

1 responses to “Deebo Samuel questionable, Arik Armstead doubtful for 49ers

  1. Man, when the Niners decided to keep Armstead over Buckner, I knew they must’ve had a chimp behind the wheel, because Buckner was far and away the better player. Turns out he was also the least injured of the two as well. Armstead will hopefully be playing elsewhere this time next year. Or taking a drastic pay cut. The guy is maybe half as productive and only half as available as the one we let get away.

