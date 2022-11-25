Hunter Henry: I believe I caught the ball

USA Today Sports

One of the biggest moments in Thursday night’s game came in the third quarter when a replay overturned a touchdown catch by Patriots tight end Hunter Henry because officials ruled that he did not survive hitting the ground with possession of the ball.

Images of the play seemed to show that Henry’s hand was under the ball as he hit the ground — he may have been down short of the goal line — but NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said in a pool report that “the ball ended up touching the ground and then he lost control of the ball in his hands.” Henry disputed that read of how things went down on the play.

“I believe I caught it,” Henry said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “He said it hit the ground. But I believe my hand was under the ball. The hand was under the ball, with hitting the ground, that’s what kind of caused it to jump up. They made the call. Just got to live with it.”

The Patriots kicked a field goal to take a 26-23 lead, but they would not score again. The Vikings reeled off 10 straight points to secure a Thanksgiving win that won’t be met with much gratitude for officials in New England.