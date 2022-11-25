Jakobi Meyers says shoulder will be alright

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers picked up 26 yards on a pass from Mac Jones on New England’s first offensive play of Thursday’s game in Minnesota, but he didn’t see the field for a long stretch after that play.

Meyers hurt his shoulder on the catch and went to the locker room for an evaluation that included X-rays. He returned to play 15 snaps and make two catches in the second half of the 33-26 loss.

After it was over, Meyers said he was confident that all will be fine with his shoulder moving forward.

“Sore,” Meyers said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “I’ll be alright though. . . . It started to feel better as the game went on.”

Meyers leads the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, so having him healthy and ready to go against the Bills next week would be a plus for their chances of rebounding with a win.