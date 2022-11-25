Jonathan Jones named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 12

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has named Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones their Community MVP for Week 12 of the 2022 season.

Jones is being recognized for recent off-field work he’s done in Boston and in Auburn, Alabama. Jones went to Auburn and hosted a tailgate at their November 12 game to raise money to fight food insecurity. The fundraiser generated enough money to feed 450 local families on days when the city’s schools are closed for the holidays.

Jones then hosted a holiday dinner for 250 kids at the Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club in Boston. He also distributed turkeys and frozen meals to 100 more community members before playing in a flag football game with the kids.

“It’s an honor being selected as the NFLPA’s Community MVP recipient,” Jones said in a statement. “My foundation, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, has pillars of education, mentorship and building practical life skills. As a professional athlete, it’s important for me to serve the communities that I am playing in.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a charity or foundation of Jones’ choice. He will also join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.