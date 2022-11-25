Josh Allen has 24 games with a pass TD and rush TD, and the Bills have won 23 of them

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 25, 2022, 7:33 AM EST
Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills
When Josh Allen is finding the end zone both passing and rushing, good things happen for the Bills.

Allen ran for a touchdown and passed for two touchdowns in the Bills’ Thanksgiving win at Detroit, the 24th time in his career that he has had both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. (23 in the regular season, one in the playoffs.)

In those 24 games, the Bills are 23-1. That’s an unprecedented record in NFL history; of the 20 quarterbacks in NFL history who had both a rushing and passing touchdown at least 20 times, Allen has the highest winning percentage. (The next-best record belongs to another Bills quarterback, Jack Kemp, who was 21-1-1 in such games.)

The quarterback who had the most games with both a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown was Cam Newton, who had 46 such games in his career. Allen still has a long way to go to catch Newton, but if he can get close, the Bills are going to win a whole lot more games with Allen as their quarterback.

  1. Injuries everywhere are killing the Bills, but they are surviving it.
    When 17 gets healthy, and the rest of the starters return for the playoffs..and possibly Hyde..lots of football left…

