Justin Fields listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Jets are preparing to face Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, but the Bears aren’t making any declarations about his status.

Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. He has been cleared to practice on a limited basis, but head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday that he has not been cleared to play at this point and is listed as questionable for this weekend.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Trevor Siemian will start if Fields doesn’t play. Nathan Peterman will likely be summoned from the practice squad to back Siemian up if things go that direction.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon, and linebacker Sterling Weatherford have all been ruled out with concussions.