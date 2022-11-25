Kevin O’Connell: Vikings were dejected after loss, I’m proud of how we responded

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell says his team bounced back quickly from its lowest moment.

On Sunday, the Vikings got blown out at home, 40-3 by the Cowboys. But they shook it off quickly to beat the Patriots on Thursday night, and O’Connell was proud of that.

“Four days after being here with a pretty dejected feeling, asking our team to respond and our coaches to respond, and show up tonight on a mission to try to play really good football team and try to get a win, I could not be more proud of my football team and staff,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell said he knew the day after the Cowboys loss that the way his team responded would go a long way toward defining what kind of season they’re going to have.

“You could feel it Monday,” O’Connell said. “We really needed to challenge ourselves to emotionally and physically play with unbelievable enthusiasm.”

O’Connell thinks he has the kind of team that will step up when the chips are down.

“My goal here is just to have our organization ready to put it all together,” O’Connell said. “Even when people don’t give us a chance or adversity hits, that’s when I believe the best parts of our team come out, and I think that will continue to serve us well with our football team this year.”