Kirk Cousins want shirtless kid in chains to become team mascot, and the kid is willing

Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Vikings included a moment on the big screen in Minnesota featuring a shirtless kid in chains, mimicking quarterback Kirk Cousins on the flight home from Washington after a Week Nine win there.

Cousins and his teammates noticed.

“The young kid in the stands who was shirtless, that was just tremendous,” Cousins told reporters after the game. “We may have to hire him as a team mascot. That was awesome. We had a TV timeout and the guys in the huddle are just loving it, just laughing so hard. We may have to come up with a name for him, get him some tickets, bring him back.”

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, that would be fine with seven-year-old Lincoln Gustafson. More than fine, actually.

“That would be awesome,” Lincoln told Tomasson on Friday.

Lincoln, who turn eight on December 4, has been a Vikings fan “forever.” Thursday night’s game was his first, with his family driving three hours from Denver, Iowa for the contest.

It looks if they’ll be making the drive a few more times, as Lincoln prepares to become the latest chapter in the crazy, topsy-turvy story of the 2022 Vikings.