Kyle Allen relishes another opportunity to start

Getty Images

Kyle Allen has not started a game since Nov. 8, 2020, when he was with Washington. He has not even played since Dec. 26, 2021, which came in mop-up duty.

In fact, he has thrown only 19 passes since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Allen, though, will start on Sunday against the Dolphins after the Texans benched Davis Mills.

“It’s just cool to be able to get the opportunity to get back out there,” Allen said, via Patrick Creighton of gallerysports.com. “In the NFL, you get opportunities. There’s always opportunities to be had. You’ve got to keep taking advantage of them, though. I feel like I’ve done a really good job of taking advantage of opportunities when I’ve been given them. I’m always really grateful to get these opportunities, because you don’t know when they’re going to run out.”

After splitting first-team reps with Mills earlier in the week, Allen learned Friday he would start Sunday. He previously started games for the Panthers and the Commanders, going 7-10 as a starter, and Allen has 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his career.

“Every week, I try and go put in my mindset that I’m going to play,” Allen said. “[Even if] I know I’m not starting, I might have to play at any point. It’s always been the way of my career. I’ve been the backup the most of my career. I’ve played a bunch, though, too. When I’m the backup, in my brain, I’ve got to be ready to play.”