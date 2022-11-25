Kyle Allen will start, Davis Mills will sit, Lovie Smith confirms

Getty Images

The Texans have benched quarterback Davis Mills.

Kyle Allen will be the starter for the Texans on Sunday against the Dolphins, head coach Lovie Smith confirmed.

“Kyle Allen will start this week,” Smith said. “Reasons why? It’s like that with all positions, there comes a time when you feel like you need to — you’re always looking for the best option, that gives you the best chance to win, and that’s where we are right now. We’ll need both guys, and as I said right after the game and all week, there’s a lot of other things that we have to do better. Protection has to be better no matter who our quarterback is. Hopefully that will be the case which will give us a better chance to win football games.”

Asked how Mills took the benching, Smith said he took it the way any player would.

“How would any competitor take it?” Smith said. “Of course he’s not thrilled about it, but who would be?”

Smith would not commit to Allen starting for the rest of the season, saying, “We take it day by day with everybody.”

The 26-year-old Allen originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Panthers and has also spent time in Washington. He has started 17 games in his NFL career and has a 63.1 percent completion rate with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.