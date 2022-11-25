Kyler Murray officially off Cardinals injury report

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that it “looks good” for quarterback Kyler Murray to return to the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday and the team’s final injury report of the week officially leaves him on track to play.

Murray did not receive an injury designation after a week of full practices for the Cardinals. Murray missed the last two games with a hamstring injury with Colt McCoy running the offense in his absence.

Kingsbury also said that the team expects wide receiver Hollywood Brown to play for the first time since hurting his foot in Week Six.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) and quarterback Trace McSorley (illness) are listed as questionable. Tight end Zach Ertz (knee), left tackle D.J. Humphries (back), wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), and safety Charles Washington (chest) have been ruled out.