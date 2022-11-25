Lamar Jackson: My hip’s getting better

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2022, 2:09 PM EST
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to full practice participation on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday and he provided an update on the condition of his hip on Friday.

Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that the injury is “getting better” as the Ravens move toward Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. The team’s final injury designations have not been released, but head coach John Harbaugh has said the team plans on Jackson getting the start.

Jackson appeared on the injury report with a hip issue earlier in the season, but said that this is a different injury. Jackson also said it was “alright” when asked if the hip was bothering him in the last game.

He also pointed out that the Ravens won that game and they’ll be going for their fifth straight win this weekend.

  1. The pass offense needs to get better, pretty dramatically. Other than Jackson the player whose health is most important for any potential improvement is Stanley. Without him, it’s 2020 all over again.

  3. Lamar Jackson gets his team to playoffs, and there they get lit up; he’s been around enough thats almost the M.O. for him. The Ravens seem on same track this year to that proverbial playoff game. There will be all kinds of ‘silent’ money on the line for Lamar’s someday-contract in that game.

