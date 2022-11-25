Lamar Jackson: My hip’s getting better

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to full practice participation on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday and he provided an update on the condition of his hip on Friday.

Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that the injury is “getting better” as the Ravens move toward Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. The team’s final injury designations have not been released, but head coach John Harbaugh has said the team plans on Jackson getting the start.

Jackson appeared on the injury report with a hip issue earlier in the season, but said that this is a different injury. Jackson also said it was “alright” when asked if the hip was bothering him in the last game.

He also pointed out that the Ravens won that game and they’ll be going for their fifth straight win this weekend.