Leonard Fournette doubtful, Vita Vea questionable

Getty Images

The Buccaneers don’t expect to have running back Leonard Fournette in the lineup this weekend.

Fournette has been listed as doubtful to play against the Browns after being limited in practice all week with a hip injury. Fournette’s absence would mean a lot of playing time for rookie Rachaad White and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said on Thursday that he believes White has shown he’s capable of doing the job.

“I think it was excellent to see him go out there and play an extended amount of snaps,” Leftwich said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t know if he was ready for that many earlier. We saw the gifts that he had early but … we’re here with him every day, so we knew we had to get him to the point he could handle that type of load. He’s there now. So it was good to see him go out and play and show the skill set that he’s got, show the skill set that we like.”

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) are out.