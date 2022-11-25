Mike Williams out for Week 12

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Mike Williams returned to action for last week’s game, but won’t play in Week 12 after re-aggravating his ankle injury.

Los Angeles has listed Williams as out for Sunday’s matchup against Arizona.

Via Hayley Elwood of the team’s website, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters in his Friday press conference that Williams is progressing, but the club felt keeping him out this week would be the best course of action.

Before getting back on the field last week, Williams hadn’t played since Week Seven. But he had to exit after playing just six offensive snaps when he made his 15-yard catch along the right sideline.

Williams has 38 receptions for 510 yards with three touchdowns in 2022.

The Chargers are also listing safety Nassir Adderley (thumb) as doubtful and cornerback Michael Davis (knee) as questionable for Sunday.