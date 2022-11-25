Raheem Mostert listed as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are set to play without a key member of their offensive backfield when they face the Texans on Sunday.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been listed as doubtful to play. Mostert was able to return for a limited practice on Friday, which would seem to be a good sign for his chances of making it back into the lineup in Week 13.

Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed would be the top two backs for Miami if Mostert is inactive this weekend.

The Dolphins also listed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) as questionable. Bridgewater did not dress for the team’s last game in Week 10 and Skylar Thompson served as Tua Tagovailoa‘s backup.