Randy Bullock, Ben Jones, Jeffery Simmons are questionable for Titans

Outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee) is the only player the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. But Tennessee has five players listed as questionable.

Kicker Randy Bullock sat out practice again Friday after being limited Thursday and is questionable. The Titans would turn to rookie kicker Caleb Shudak if Bullock can’t go.

Center Ben Jones (concussion) had full participation Friday after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and appears to be trending in the direction of playing, but the Titans list him as questionable.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) also is questionable after three limited practices this week, as is cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring). Fulton did not practice Wednesday before having two limited practices.

Running back Hassan Haskins (hip) is the other player who is questionable. He popped up on the report Thursday and had another limited practice Friday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) had full practices all week and has no status.